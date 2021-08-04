Bus conductor mysteriously dies in Military custody

By William Madouk Garang

A bus conductor, in his early thirties died under mysterious circumstances in a Military Police cell at War-awar, Aweil East County, Northern Bahr El Ghazal State (NBGS),on Monday.

NBGSPolice Spokesman, Capt. Guot Guot Akol identified him as Ben Aguer, a South Sudanese conductor who worked for a trans-border transport bus which operates between South Sudan and Sudan.

“According to the information we got so far, he was a bus conductor who used to go to Khartoum,” he said.

The Police officer said the deceased had put up in a lodge in the area before he went to a nearby club.On return, he found the gate of the lodge locked, triedto jump over the fence but was arrested by Military Policeon duty, Sunday night.

“When he came, he booked a lodge at War-awar, he put his luggage in and went to club just to pass time. Butwhen he came back,it was late probably around 12:00, almost to 1:00 AM,” Capt. Akol explained.“He did not even assign people to open gate for him so he decided to jump over the fence of the lodge. From there he was arrested by Military police personnel and was taken to their custody at War-awar. In the morning he was found dead in the custody,” he stated.

He addedthat the post-mortem results were yetto be released to help establish the cause of his demise.