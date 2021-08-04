jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, August 4th, 2021
HomeNewsBus conductor mysteriously dies in Military custody
News

Bus conductor mysteriously dies in Military custody

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By William Madouk Garang

A bus conductor, in his early thirties died under mysterious circumstances in a Military Police cell at War-awar, Aweil East County, Northern Bahr El Ghazal State (NBGS),on Monday.

NBGSPolice Spokesman, Capt. Guot Guot Akol identified him as Ben Aguer, a South Sudanese conductor who worked for a trans-border transport bus which operates between South Sudan and Sudan.

“According to the information we got so far, he was a bus conductor who used to go to Khartoum,” he said.

The Police officer said the deceased had put up in a lodge in the area before he went to a nearby club.On return, he found the gate of the lodge locked, triedto jump over the fence but was arrested by Military Policeon duty, Sunday night.

“When he came, he booked a lodge at War-awar, he put his luggage in and went to club just to pass time. Butwhen he came back,it was late probably around 12:00, almost to 1:00 AM,” Capt. Akol explained.“He did not even assign people to open gate for him so he decided to jump over the fence of the lodge. From there he was arrested by Military police personnel and was taken to their custody at War-awar. In the morning he was found dead in the custody,” he stated.

He addedthat the post-mortem results were yetto be released to help establish the cause of his demise.

You Might Also Like

News

Fourteen criminals arrested in Lakes state

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Magok Fourteen (14) criminals have been arrested by Police in Yirol West County, authorities in Lakes State confirmed. The bandits were accused of stealing over 770 herds of cattle. The Police Chief Inspector in Alualuak Payam of Yirol West, Michael Mayor Malaak told Juba Monitor that the cattle were handed over to their rightful owners on Monday. Inspector Malaak said the movement of people and their goods between Yirol West and Rumbek was without interruptions. "There are no cattle exchange activities at the bordersand no more fear...
News

Four suspects arrested for killing health worker

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Deng Ghai Deng Authorities in Jonglei state yesterday said they had arrested four people accused of beating a health worker to death in Duk County. John Chatim, the Duk County commissioner, confirmed to Juba Monitor that the attackers had been accused of beating a clinical officer identified as Mabior Manyok with sticks until he died on Monday. Chatim said police had arrested at least four suspects while the search continued for three other who were on the run.  “What happened is that some group of young men came and...
error: Content is protected !!