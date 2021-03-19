Bureau of Statistic receives IT equipment

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The national Bureau of Statistics has received100 tablets equipment for Information Technology (IT) from InternationalOrganization for Migration (IOM) as a donationto improve migration management in the country.

The donation will be used to facilitate the collection of real-time data by enumerators, including migration data indicators, which have been incorporated in the census and surveys in the country.

Speaking to press yesterday, the Chairperson of the National Statistics Bureau IsaiahCholAruai said the Bureau has expanders who are trained to handle this machines.

“We made officialrequest to IOM earlier last month to support but currently the response is nice. We in the Bureau have migrated from the favour work to this digital work because favourworks traditionally refer more time which requires a lot of resource,” Mr. Aruai said.

He added that the support was not the first of its kind saying the agency has been in cooperation with the Centre.

He revealed that the donation will strengthen the capacity to collect, analyze and utilize migration data, and ultimately to prepare a Migration Profile.

“The figures for 2008 are no longer relevant because the population dynamic has changed. We are told 3-4 million people are in neighbouring countries. So, whatever we do and the figures we have do not reflect the reality under-ground that is the reason why we do the statistic population surveys as majors,” he said.

He said Statistic survey is key determinant for population change, adequate data which ensures sound policy making, planning, and good migration governance.

The Chief of Mission for International Organization for Migration, Peter Van Der Auweraertsaid statistics survey will help determine country’s population.

“One priorityfor IOM is to support a lot of people in South Sudanon the road to bright future.The population estimation survey is critical in this road in South Sudan,” Mr. Van said.

According to IOM Chief of Mission, Peter Van Der Auweraert said the total value of the tablets cost USD20,000.