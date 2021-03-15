Bureau of Standards trains private sector

By Bullen Bala Alexander

South Sudan Bureau of standard trained private sector to boost valued exports in the country.

Speaking to the media, an Associate Professor at the University of Juba and senior consultant on Standards in South Sudan Dr. KuorwelKuaiKuorwel said that over the past three years the private sectors benefited from a series of standards trainings aimed at making them produce quality products that are competitive in export markets.

“The training conducted by the South Sudan National Bureau of Standards (SSNBS), with assistance from TradeMark East Africa (TMEA), the Sanitary and Phytosaniatary Standards (SPS) measures trainings have mainly focused on food safety and conformity assessment procedures.” Dr. Kuorwel

He seeks to enhance the private sector’s capacity to export more, especially value-added agro-products.

“SSNBS has been receiving institutional technical assistance support from TMEA since 2012,has enabled it to make significant progress in establishing a functional and sustainable national standards institution capable of enforcing its mandate,” Dr. Kuorwel said.

He said several gains have been made over the years, including legally establishing the SSNBS in 2012 under the National Bureau of Standards Act and the Weights and Measures Act.

“Additionally, the Bureau is formally functional with key departments including National Quality Infrastructure for Standards development; Laboratories Testing Services; Quality Assurance (inspections, conformity assessment), and metrology.”

He further added that, TMEA supported the Bureau with critical priority Standards, Quality, Standards and Testing (SQMTs) equipment to broaden its capacity.

He noted that all these have been supplied installed and training of staff on how to use them conducted.

“At Juba and Nimule, staff have been trained on the inspection, standards development and testing procedures,” he said.

However, Dr Kuorwel said despite the gains that have been posted over the years, the COVID-19 outbreak presented challenges to SSNBS as, like any other country, South Sudan was caught unprepared with regards to the availability of personal protective equipment (PPEs) and other COVID-19 fighting items.

As thus, he said, the country was left with no choice but just to get anything deemed to be of importance in the fight against the pandemic.

He noted that this also created a gap that was exploited by unscrupulous people to make local sanitisers and non-medical masks that did not conform to standards.

Additionally, he noted that some businesses started importing substandard sanitisers, which were denied entry as the public would be using them with a false sense of protection when they are actually not protected.

Dr. Kuorwel also expressed concern over government and development partners shift of focus from supporting SSNBS to fighting the pandemic, which he said has negatively impacted support Sanitary and Phytosanitary measures in the country.

“Presently, the efforts of government, organisations (local and international) and development partners has shifted to fighting the pandemic. Thus, the support for SPS measures in negatively impacted as there is less focus on the sanitary and phytosanitary measures in the country,” Dr. Kuorwel said.

He continued, given that COVID-19 is primarily a global health crisis; it also has far-reaching economic consequences, and thus, quality and standards play an important role in mitigating its negative effects.

“Since COVID-19 is going to be with us like other infectious diseases, it is important for quality infrastructure institutions such as the SSNBS, with the assistant of development partners, to come up with some initiatives and mitigation plans to lessen the pandemic’s impact in the community and by supporting businesses and trade flows while limiting occurrence of new cases among border agencies and truck drivers,” he said.

He added that there is also need for SSNBS to support cross border women and informal traders to cope with trade through providing awareness and providing PPEs to ensure a safe trading environment.

Meanwhile, the TMEA Country Representative for South Sudan, John Bosco Kalisa alluded that standards harmonisation has been one of the critical areas in which TMEA has been supporting South Sudan, to enable it trade more with its neighbours.

He revealed that SPS measures are important given the heavy reliance of South Sudan on imported foods.

“These measures are very critical in terms of health and safety of human beings. Since 2012, we have been supporting the Government of South Sudan on this aspect and shall continue to do so,” Kalisa said.