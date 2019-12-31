Buiness booms along Juba-Rumbek road

By: Mandela Nelson Denis

Business is already booming along the Juba-Rumbek road that is under construction by Shandon High Speed Company limited.

Members of the community along the road told Juba Monitor that the ongoing construction has led to the maintenance of the road which has attracted them to sell their goods along the highway.

The drivers of heavy truck and passengers traveling often stop over to buy some goods sold along the road including milk and goats.

Muro Puro, a vendor at Juba-Rumbek highway said she has been able to sell her goats and milk at any time because of the easy accessibility of the road.

Speaking in mundari dialect, Puro expressed joy over the quick progress of the road and she thanked the government for bringing services close to the people.

“The road now is good and we move without any problem, during this festive season I have been able to sell my goats and also the milk as you can see here, any time I have any problem, I can access the road to sell a goat or milk,” she said.

Lomoro David, a milk dealer revealed that he is able to sell twenty liters of milk every day at the road side.

“I sell both fresh and sour milk and with this road I can now sell more because the people I buy milk from can easily come to where I am”, said Lomoro.

There was frequent movement of heavy trucks, boda boda riders and people on the road, a clear indication that once the road has been completed business would boom in the area.

The Juba-Rumbek road is currently a very busy high way with free moment of herders.

The construction is expected to be completed in thirty-six months that would link Juba to the towns of Terekeka, Rumbek, Yirol and Wau.