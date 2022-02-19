Britiam handover sporting items to Ethiad FC

By John Agok

The sales Manager of Britiam which is an insurance company that supports orphans and football clubs yesterday handed over sporting items to Ethiad FC at Buluk training Playground.

The sporting items included; notebooks, T-shirts branded Britiam among others.

Speaking to media after handing over the items, Josphat Gakaya sales Manager of Britiam Company and Mr. Franco Makalele the president of Ethiad Football club. The two bosses disclosed their utmost concerns and commitment in supporting and boosting the sports and club in particular.

They also revealed on how to encourage other football teams or clubs to apply to Britiam Company and get the same privileges.

“There is a need for all sporting clubs to shown interest in applying to Britiam company and get similar assistance. We are encouraging sport through development and exploring youth talents as well. Our motto is very simple but self-driven success”. They noted.

Britiam Company is the leading firm in South Sudan since its inception. It is Kenyan Firm that employed South Sudanese professionals, but also give assistance to orphans and Sports entity.