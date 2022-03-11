BRITAIN’S-Travel alert to S. Sudan

By James Atem Kuir

The United Kingdom (UK) has advised its citizens against all travels to South Sudan, citing Covid-19 and security concerns in parts of the country.

In its Foreign Travel Advice issued through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) yesterday, the UK government cautioned Britons to exercise vigilance at all times if they must travel to South Sudan.

“The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO)of advice against all travels to South Sudan.

“If you choose to travel to South Sudan against FCDO advice, exercise caution and vigilance at all times and avoid any travel during the hours of darkness,” read in part the statement published on Thursday.

“You should be vigilant of the local security situation, monitor the local media, and stay in a safe location. Advice to travelers remains that you should avoid all protests and large gatherings and follow the instructions of local authorities and security services.

“Most international organizations in South Sudan employ a security manager to monitor the situation and keep employees safe,” the statement added.

Although the ceasefire between former warring parties has held since 2018, the UK government said,“there are regular reports of intercommunal violence in some areas of the country, as well as sporadic reports of fighting between armed groups.”

“Serious criminality in Juba, and other urban areas, particularly during the hours of darkness, is also a regular concern.

“A deterioration in the security situation remains possible, and could be prompted by a number of factors including developments in the fragile economy, the ongoing peace process, or a more securitized response to coronavirus (COVID-19).”

Canada had also recently advised its nationals against visiting the country due to “armed conflicts, inter-ethnic violence and high levels of violent crime.”

In 2022, South Sudan was ranked the most least peaceful country alongside war-torn Yemen, Syria and Iraq on Global Peace Index by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).