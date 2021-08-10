BRING TO AN END THE IN-FIGHTING IN SPLM-IO

What is going on in the SPLM-IO must stop because it might return tension in the country which was already nosing total peace in the most parts. The party should put its house in order to help bring to an end hostility that is now growing between different forces who would wish to see their preferred man in the leadership. One need not to kill to bring their man on top seat. There are 30 people who, among them two generals who died on Saturday after exchanging fire with one another. The matter at hand is internal conflict among followers of First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar and his main rival former Chief of General Staff, Simon Gatwech Dual who is believed to have teamed up with Lt. Gen. Johnson Ulony. The two were reported to have crossed the border into Sudan where they were watching the happening in their backyard from. Is this the way leaders should behave. Do they give any slight consideration to the general public and why should they seek leadership through blood. It is unfortunate that they should be a threat to themselves and the country which has fought too hard to bring in peace. A leader should be protective of the common-man whom they should cherish and respect with all necessary common-sense. Because without them they cannot be anyone’s leader. The on-going crisis in the party is dragging back the country’s move towards development. A number of people and institutions have added their voices in calling for reconciliation among the warring parties. The unity government should take up the matter and bring it to an end and where possible bring those involved to reasoning. They should be told that blood that had been shed during the liberation struggle was enough and right now all the country needed was total peace.