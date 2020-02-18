Brilliant decision made by President Kiir

By: Anna Nimiriano

President Salva Kiir Mayardit made a brilliant decision of going back to ten states plus three administrative areas namely Abyei, Greater Pibor and Ruweng on Saturday 15 Feb, 2020. The decision was brilliant for the reason that he doesn’t want people of South Sudan to continue suffering in the country. He wants to fulfill the 22nd Feb deadline for the formation of Transitional Government of National Unity.

People of South Sudan were very happy after listening to the statement being read on radio and published in newspapers. Many of them thanked President Kiir for it.

I know people in the states are going to be jobless but there is nothing they can do at the moment. President Kiir did it for the sake of peace, which is for the interest of the people of South Sudan. If we have sustainable peace, there would be many jobs and opportunities in the country. People in the states can get jobs of their qualifications. It is not necessarily to hold positions of governorship or ministries.

The statement Dr. Riek Machar issued rejecting the three administrative areas is not to be considered as condition for the Formation of Transitional Government of National Unity. These three administrative Areas is not big deal to prevent any move of peace implementation. Dr. Machar should harmonize with the decision of President Kiir. Creating unnecessary condition by this time from anybody cannot work.” This is finishing time, not time for confusion, it is for plan of action. We don’t want to waste time with small issues.”

However, on Friday 14th, Feb president Kiir made consultation with governors, civil society organizations and others in Juba. They said they need 32 states plus Abyei Administrative Area. But on Saturday President Kiir surprised them for the decision of ten states. The reasons he put was for the stability and unity of people in the country. I know some people would not be happy but let us consider peace as a priority in the country.

If that is the only way for peace to be restored in the country let us go with ten states plus three administrative areas. However, there is nothing we can do let us hope that Dr. Riek can cooperate with the decision of President Kiir for peace, stability and unity of the people in the country.

May God bless us all.