jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, February 18th, 2020
HomeOpinionEditorialBrilliant decision made by President Kiir
Editorial

Brilliant decision made by President Kiir

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By: Anna Nimiriano

President Salva Kiir Mayardit made a brilliant decision of going back to ten states plus three administrative areas namely Abyei, Greater Pibor and Ruweng on Saturday 15 Feb, 2020. The decision was brilliant for the reason that he doesn’t want people of South Sudan to continue suffering in the country. He wants to fulfill the 22nd Feb deadline for the formation of Transitional Government of National Unity.

People of South Sudan were very happy after listening to the statement being read on radio and published in newspapers. Many of them thanked President Kiir for it.

 I know people in the states are going to be jobless but there is nothing they can do at the moment. President Kiir did it for the sake of peace, which is for the interest of the people of South Sudan.  If we have sustainable peace, there would be many jobs and opportunities in the country. People in the states can get jobs of their qualifications. It is not necessarily to hold positions of governorship or ministries.

The statement Dr. Riek Machar issued rejecting the three administrative areas is not to be considered as condition for the Formation of Transitional Government of National Unity. These three administrative Areas is not big deal to prevent any move of peace implementation. Dr. Machar should harmonize with the decision of President Kiir. Creating unnecessary condition by this time from anybody cannot work.” This is finishing time, not time for confusion, it is for plan of action. We don’t want to waste time with small issues.”

However, on Friday 14th, Feb president Kiir made consultation with governors, civil society organizations and others in Juba. They said they need 32 states plus Abyei Administrative Area. But on Saturday President Kiir surprised them for the decision of ten states. The reasons he put was for the stability and unity of people in the country. I know some people would not be happy but let us consider peace as a priority in the country.

 If that is the only way for peace to be restored in the country let us go with ten states plus three administrative areas. However, there is nothing we can do let us hope that Dr. Riek can cooperate with the decision of President Kiir for peace, stability and unity of the people in the country.

May God bless us all.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

Editorial

POLITICANS MUST BE TOLD TIME FOR PEACE IS NOW

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The road which the peace agreement is taking should be of impotence to the whole country and the people. The main parties’ signatories to the agreement have welcomed the reduction of states from 32 to ten which had been contentious during the negotiations. It is the hope of the common-man that this will be maintained throughout to the formation of the unity government and thereafter to resolve some of the pending issues inked in the agreement. The unity government is to be formed on 22-2-2020 as stipulated in the agreement...
EditorialOpinion

Ninety six days gone, ninety six hours remaining

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Charles Lotara With 96 days gone from the extended 100 days, only 96 hours are left on the clock till the new Transitional Government of National Unity is formed. This comes as the signatories to the Revitalized Peace Agreement strive to meet the February 22nd deadline coupled with mounting pressure from the international community and regional peace partners. President Salva Kiir defied odds and sent the nation in euphoria last weekend after announcing a return from the controversial 32 states to ten, a decision hailed by many as a...
error: Content is protected !!