jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 31st, 2021
HomeNewsBright Stars,Uganda Cranes out of AFCON 2021 contentions
NewsSports

Bright Stars,Uganda Cranes out of AFCON 2021 contentions

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By John Agok

The South Sudan Bright Stars and Uganda Cranes are dramatically knocked out of Afcon 2021 contentions after losing to Burkina Faso and Malawi respectively during their Group B. leaving the Crane with only hope for recommitting themselves in World Cup Qualify tournament.

Bright Stars edged out of AFCON 2021 finals after Ajak youngster LassinaTraore is already proving to be a key man for the Stallions by scoring in the 49 minutes second half of the match.

South Sudan Bright Stars have won one match only, drew two and loses three matches in total up to six matches in Group B.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso Won two matches, lost only one and drew two matches.

Burkina Faso possible starting lineup:
Koffi; Kabore, Dayo, Tapsoba, Yago; Kabore, Dabo; Bayala, A. Traore, A. Traore; A. Traore

South Sudan possible starting lineup:
Mawith; Angier, Yom, Maker, Omot; Pawaar, Achol, Gibson; Wol, Tito, Majak

However, Uganda loses 1:0 against Malawi and towering midfielder calls on fans to continue their support for the Cranes after they failed to make it to the Afcon finals.

Uganda midfielder Khalid Aucho has promised the team will make amendments next time and qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals after missing out on the 2021 finals.

The Cranes failed to make it, to what would’ve been their third straight Afcon finals, after they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Malawi in their final group match at Kamuzu Stadium in Lilongwe.

It was Richard Mbulu who scored in the 15th minute to end the Cranes run, as they finished third in Group B on eight points, two behind their day’s tormentors while Burkina Faso, who beat South Sudan 1-0, had already secured their Afcon slot with the barren draw in Uganda last week.

This was South Sudan’s fourth Afcon qualifying campaign since they were officially admitted as a CAF member in 2012 and they are yet to qualify for the finals.

You Might Also Like

News

Governor Lobong escapes attack in Camp 15

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James Atem Kuir The Governor of Eastern Equatoria State Louis Lobong Lojore escaped an attack by armed youth in Camp 15 area in Budi County on Monday. Two civilians were shot dead following the attack by the banditswhile on a peace missionto Kapoeta from Torit. Three other people comprising two military personnel and one civilian were also wounded in the attack on the convoy of Governor Louis Lobong Lojore allegedly staged byBoya youth according to the state minister of information and communication. Patrick Oting Cyprian,the state minister of information...
News

Union urges police to respect citizens

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Rofina Teteng Gola Boyoi Gola National Youth Union Chairperson The South Sudan National Youth Union yesterday called on the security personnel to respect citizens and stop harassing them. The Body made the statement yesterday following a fatal road accident that killed a boda-boda rider and a female Artist popularly known as Trisha C, at Mobil Roundabout on Monday. Speaking to journalists,the Chairperson of South Sudan National Youth Union condemned the incident that happened saying it was not the first time for such incident to occur. “This is not the...
error: Content is protected !!