Bright Stars,Uganda Cranes out of AFCON 2021 contentions

By John Agok

The South Sudan Bright Stars and Uganda Cranes are dramatically knocked out of Afcon 2021 contentions after losing to Burkina Faso and Malawi respectively during their Group B. leaving the Crane with only hope for recommitting themselves in World Cup Qualify tournament.

Bright Stars edged out of AFCON 2021 finals after Ajak youngster LassinaTraore is already proving to be a key man for the Stallions by scoring in the 49 minutes second half of the match.

South Sudan Bright Stars have won one match only, drew two and loses three matches in total up to six matches in Group B.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso Won two matches, lost only one and drew two matches.

Burkina Faso possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Kabore, Dayo, Tapsoba, Yago; Kabore, Dabo; Bayala, A. Traore, A. Traore; A. Traore

South Sudan possible starting lineup:

Mawith; Angier, Yom, Maker, Omot; Pawaar, Achol, Gibson; Wol, Tito, Majak

However, Uganda loses 1:0 against Malawi and towering midfielder calls on fans to continue their support for the Cranes after they failed to make it to the Afcon finals.

Uganda midfielder Khalid Aucho has promised the team will make amendments next time and qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals after missing out on the 2021 finals.

The Cranes failed to make it, to what would’ve been their third straight Afcon finals, after they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Malawi in their final group match at Kamuzu Stadium in Lilongwe.

It was Richard Mbulu who scored in the 15th minute to end the Cranes run, as they finished third in Group B on eight points, two behind their day’s tormentors while Burkina Faso, who beat South Sudan 1-0, had already secured their Afcon slot with the barren draw in Uganda last week.

This was South Sudan’s fourth Afcon qualifying campaign since they were officially admitted as a CAF member in 2012 and they are yet to qualify for the finals.