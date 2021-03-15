Bright Stars lost to Harambee Stars 1-0

By John Agok

South Sudan lost by a solitary goal to Kenya in a friendly match played in Nairobi on Saturday evening.

Bright Stars and the hostHarambee Stars played a goalless game with both sides being conservative though lacking in the attack for the first half.

In the second half, it was the hosts that got the lead in the 77 minutes after striker Elvis Baranga scored.

‘‘The friendly match between Bright Stars and Harambee Stars ended 1-0 in favour of Kenya. Both teams played a defensive game in the first half with many scoring attempts from Bright Star’s side. However, Kenyan striker, Elvis Baranga managed to score in 77 minutes to lead his team,’’ South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) noted on its Twitter page as the body gave its verdict on the game.

The team travelled to Nairobi on March 9, ahead of friendly matchthat would prepare the boys for the upcoming AFCON qualifier.

South Sudan will still play Tanzania before proceeding to Khartoum to battle it out with Malawi for the AFCON qualifier.

Local league

Meanwhile, South Sudan Women’s National League entered match day four as Juba Super Stars thumped Wau Women FC 7-0. The hammering featured a landmark performance by Ester Luis of Juba Super Stars who netted the first hat trick in the history of the league.

Also, Torit Women FC scored two goals against Aweil Women, Bentiu United beat high-flying Yambio Women narrowly by a solitary goal and Yei Join Stars continued their impressive performance by pumping 4-0 Kuajok FC with no consolation.

The match was played without spectators due to COVID -19 Pandemic.