Bright Stars faces Burkina Faso in their last Game

By John Agok

Bright Stars of South Sudan takes on Burkina Faso today in their last match in Group B after losing 1:0 to Malawi and should they win this match, it will be consolation win as Bright Stars failed to qualify for the AFCON 2022.

There are still high hopes and opportunity for Uganda to qualify as they are playing Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

Burkina Faso secured their place at the Africa Cup of Nations with a solid draw against Uganda last week. That point means only one of the chasing teams can now catch them but they will still want to end the campaign at the top of Group B. They host South Sudan in their final clash and the visitors will also be keen to finish well having won just one of their five matches to date. They were edged by Malawi last time out with their lack of goals continuing to hurt them but with Burkina Faso also failing to score in their last two, this contest should produce under 2.5 goals.

Mr. William Makoi, is the best player awarded for South Sudan Cup cautioned Bright Stars supporters not lose hope on the team, saying that, one cannot expect a child to start walking immediately. He assured that, with time, Bright Stars will emerge as the champion.

