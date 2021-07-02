jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, July 2nd, 2021
Bright Star back home with three players left in Qatar

By Bullen Bala Alexander

Bright Star arrived home as three (3) players remained behind in isolation.

The three players who were left behind included; Tito Okello, Abraham Riel and Majac Mawith.

The team left Qatar on Wednesday night and arrived in Juba yesterday afternoon.

Last month the team consisted of 23 players and 18 officials who left Juba to Doha for their game against Jordan to participate in this year’s FIFA Arab Cup tournament.

Unfortunately, on their arrival, eight players from the starting lineup of the Bright Stars’ team tested positive, as a result their games could not continue.

In the statement to the media on their arrival at Juba International Airport, Francis Amin the President of South Sudan Football Association SSFA thanked the team for their successful Journey back home.

“I know it is something that is paining and everyone is not happy but reality is, truth and the only thing we have to do is to accept it,” SSFA President said.

He added that “We are really sorry, we know our target was to win the game against the Qatar, but may be God did not want to happen like that or may be our time is yet to come,” he added.

Mr. Mujahid Ali,the team’s head of delegation, thanked the players for been tolerant when in Qatar.

“I can say that you are really heros, though the Qatar people thought that you are going to make a trouble but I really thank you for your respect,” he appreciated.

He said the three players left behind were in good condition only waiting for the Ministry of health in Qatar to discharge them any time from tomorrow.

“Hopeful the three will either be released tomorrow or next tomorrow and immediately, they will follow us back to country,” he revealed.

