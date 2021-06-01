Breaking the Glass Ceiling

Robin SABAN UPF Peace Ambassador. robinsaban@hotmail.com

The glass ceiling is a metaphor for the invisible barrier that prevents women from rising to senior positions.

It is not easy to be a woman in a world run by men. To be in a top position whether you are the CEO of a company, a politician, a minister, deputy minister, office clerk, or working in a regular job while at the same time juggling being a mother, a wife, a sister, or a life partner and being a colleague is not a simple task.

In order to survive in a man’s world and to be a successful woman in such an environment, you not only need to be tough, but you also have to face the challenges that are ahead of you. In the decision-making process getting the message across to the men in your cabinet or the men who are working for you can be very challenging. For a woman, coming from a male-dominated society, these challenges are three times harder.

Even though women have fought for their rights and have come far, they are still not treated equally. Women doing the same work as a man get paid less. The contribution of a woman besides being a mother, a sister and a wife in society are many. In their contribution to the sciences, politics, activist, arts, or engineering, women are certainly equal to men frequently bringing an addedvaluable standpoint.

Their caring personality, unconditional love and the raising of their children whenvery often creating a home from almost nothing is awe-inspiring. The sense of beauty that women have, their gentle touch, compassionate heart, the taste and vision they show to create a happy and safe environment in the family home whilst frequently facing difficult times is remarkable.Their optimism against all odds, remaining a light in the darkness and supporting their man in any way they can and the many other qualities that women around the world show, makes an incredible difference to society and to our communities. In addition, caring for the children and elderly relatives takes up much energy and is more than often taken for granted.

And yet, it is women who are the most vulnerable in our society.

In South Sudan the government is appointing as many women as they can to occupy important and critical positions. This is an excellent move and can be seen as a remarkable step both nationally and on the international arena. It shows us that there is a strong political will in the government of South Sudan and gives a great message to the international community that “against all the odds, we are here and we will build our nation based on our values and wish to share them with the international community”.

These women are making a difference to society in a positive way, slowly but surely. The country is going through hard times and in a society like South Sudan taking up the challenges as a woman is not easy, but it is not impossible. Building a nation and creating a peaceful society with the voice of women, as well as men,is extremely important.

Her Excellency Beatrice Wani-Noah

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Republic of South Sudan.

I had the honor and pleasure of meeting Her Excellency Beatrice Wani-Noah when she was the ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan in Berlin Germany. Her humble personality, charisma, her elegance, hospitality, her knowledge of international politics, including her approach to many issues and her love and passion toward her country impressed me very much.

I had a great conversation with Her Excellency and we exchanged constructive ideas on the issue of peace for South Sudan and its role in the International arena.Amongst other things we discussed how to approach the International community and bring more attention in a positive way to the new nation of South Sudan.

Her Excellency Beatrice Wani-Noah has the knowledge and experienceneeded for representing her country on the International arena and especially as a woman, she brings an important and much appreciated understanding for a broader representation of women`s role in society.

Her Excellency Angelina Teny

Minister of Defense Republic of South Sudan

I haven’t met Her Excellency in person, but I had the chance to watch her full interview given to Eye Radio from her office on March 10th, 2021 on International Women’s Day on YouTube channel. Her reporter was a young woman.

She presented herself in the interview as a firm commander in chief, but most of all, as a caring person for the soldiers in the South Sudanese army.

In the history of the world, as far as I know, very few women have been appointed to be Minister of Defense of any country.

It must be one of the most challenging positions as a woman to serve your country as a minister of defense. Having thousands of armed men, and some women as well, under your command as a minister of defense is an important responsibility. In the military world, for many men, taking an order from women can be hard to accept becauseit is not easy to overcome our male ego.

As commander in chief the job must be done rationally, but at the same time psychologically, as a woman and mother, thinking of every soldier under your command entails balancing emotions with the position of responsibility on a social and cultural level.Minister Angelina Teny indicated several important points in her interview, particularly, that to be a woman not coming from a military background and to be a defense minister can be a positive thing through not refusing to face the different challenges just because she is a woman.She added that she is aware of the challenges ahead but is confident that she will handle the job without any doubts.

Honorable Sarah Cleto Hassan (Rial)

Governor of Bahr El Gazel



I haven’t met Honorable Sarah Cleto Hassan (Rial) in person either, but I had the chance to watch to the interview she gave on Eye Radio in her office on March 10th, 2021 on International Women’s Day on YouTube Channel as well. The reporter of the Eye Radio was a man.

I had heartfelt sympathy for Honorable Hassan (Rial). The way she was expressing herself, explaining her ambitions for her state, how she is working with the people in her state with limited resources. She was explaining how she is embracing her people with open motherly arms and embracing them equally.

She comes from a background of peacebuilding, and you can see the qualities that she has from this experience. During the interview, she was so relaxed answering each question with total confidence as well as with a smile on her face.

One of the most charming parts of this interview was how she made herself so clear to the Eye Radio reporter (a male reporter) that, “you may ask any question you want but don’t forget I am in charge”. I don’t know if the Eye Radio reporter got this message but she did it in a most eloquent way with a great smile on her face.

Two reporters, one man, and one woman, you could see the differences in their approaches and how they asked the questions. How they were sitting, their body language, eye contact to their interviewees, their dress code, the tone of their voice, and the level of understanding, or the attempt to understand the role of the office.

I don’t want to be understood wrongly and this is not a criticism, but somehow there is still a subconscious division in the behavior between men toward a woman when it comes to positions of authority.

Last but not least I wish to acknowledge the following position of a woman in office.

Her Excellency Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior (Garang) wife of the late H.E. Colonel Dr. John Garang de Mabior,influential figure, freedom fighter, liberator iconic figure in the history of South Sudan,and all other womenministers or deputy ministerswho are holding office, are important figures for the Republic of South Sudan.

Iwould like to extend my sincere apologies that I did not come across any of other women ministers’ interviews but I have no doubt that they are doing excellent work for their country.

They are the role model for the young girls of South Sudan and itsfuture.

I want to take this opportunity to congratulate once again the officials and individuals who voted for these women to represent the positions they have taken and especially to the President of the Republic of South Sudan for approving them to the offices they hold.





Robin SABAN

UPF Peace Ambassador.

