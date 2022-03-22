BOYCOTT-SPLM-IO out of peace meeting

By Yiep Joseph

Members of the opposition group, SPLM-IO yesterday stormed out of a meeting organized by the ceasefire monitoring body, CTSAMVM in protest of alleged attacks on their forces by SSPDF in various part of the country.

The Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) tasked with monitoring compliance with the 2018 peace agreement – had organized meeting of the parties to discuss challenges facing the implementation of security arrangements and ceasefire observance when members of SPLM-IO were outraged by shouts of “attacks on our barracks” left the meeting hall leading to the collapse of the gathering.

Martin Gama Abuchasenior SPLM-IO member and Minister of Mining said their positions in different parts of the country had come under attacks from forces of the ITGNoNU (Incumbent Transitional Government of National Unity) before leading members of SPLM-IO out of the meeting hall in protest of the alleged violations of the ceasefire.

“There have been attacks on our barracks …yesterday the same attack in Jekou and as we speak now the forces of ITGONU are in Jekouunfortunately there has not been monitoring of ceasefire. Because of this, we will not be able to proceed with this meeting,” he said and stormed out of the hall.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of CTSAMVM, Gen AsratDeneroAmad, called on the partners to prioritize sitting together to dialogue as means to address challenges and disputes.

“As you know as African even Ethiopia, we have a lot of things, a lot of challenges. I can tell you now as you know it better than me so everywhere there are clashes, there is fighting, there is killing but the important issue is that we have to discuss, we have to sit together around the table and we need to find the solutions to avoid going back to fighting and for other difficulties and challenges. Thank you for listening to me and we will tell you the time of the next meeting” Asrat said

He postponed the meeting and the next sitting to be communicated in the future.

However, in an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor, Lul Ruai Koang SSPDF spokesman refuted the allegation of the attack on SPLA- IO barracks adding that he was not aware.

“We are not present in Jekou, it is under the control of SPLA- IO, we started to be there inMalualGau after SPLA-IO forces under the command of one of the general defected toSSPDF, if there has been clashes between them and SPLA-IO forces, then I am not aware,” Lul said.

He also said since yesterday (Sunday) it was hard to get information since SSPDF offices did not work on weekends.