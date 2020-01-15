BOUNDARIES, Stalemate to be resolved soon

By: Kitab A Unango

The stalemate surrounding number of states and their boundaries is on top of the agenda as one of the impediments to the formation of unity government and stands to be resolved soon, David Mabuza, Deputy President of South Africa revealed yesterday.

Mabuza is back in the country to continue mediating between parties to the Revitalised Peace Agreement to end the long standing stalemates which also included security arrangements.

In their last meeting in December, 2019, President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar failed to reach compromise over the states’ issue, but referred the matter to Mabuza to dictate based on the same consultation meeting’s resolution.

Speaking to the press after a consultative meeting with President Salva Kiir over the issue at State house yesterday, Mabuza described the talks as fruitful saying the matter would soon be resolved by the key players to the peace agreement before the formation of the new government expected next month.

“So we have briefed the President in terms of the road that we traveled, in terms of discussions we had with different parties and his party also involved and where we left the discussion, in December 2019, date second and fourth,” he said.

“We are now at the point where we must find a conclusion to this discussion. That is why we are making the last consultation with him, as President, as party and to all the parties that are signatories to the agreement.”

“So we have had a fruitful and good discussion. We are now preparing a meeting where we are going to have the President and Dr. Riek Machar in one meeting, where probably we are going to take a further step forward to find a long lasting solution to the peace process in South Sudan,” Mabuza said.

Mabuza was speaking to press at the state house, commonly known as J1 after meeting with Kiir and his delegates yesterday.

Parties to the Revitalized Peace Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) have varied and yet to reach consensus over the current controversial 32 states.

While the government has consistently demanded for retention of the current 32 states or creating more states, some opposition groups are calling for reduction to 22 or 23 plus Abyei Administrative Area and yet others want the country reversed to the former ten states.

Dhieu Mathok, member of National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) said the government will form the government in February this year to bring stability in the country.

“We want to form the government of national unity as soon as possible. This is what will bring stability to our country. We are really very happy to South Africa. We hope his (Mabuza) visit is going to stimulate the formation of national government very soon,” Dhieu said.