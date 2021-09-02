Border strike yesterday ten today as shortage looms

By James Atem Kuir

The government has denied reaching a deal with Uganda on joint security escort for drivers along the Juba-Nimule Roadamid strike that had kept merchandise destined for the country at the Elegu one stop border point for the past nine days.

A Ugandan based news outlet, ChimReports, reported last week that the two countries hadagreed to establish a joint security patrol along the 191 kilometres stretch highway.

The report quotedtheUgandanFirst Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Kadaga as saying the security forces from both countries had agreed to set up a joint patrol at every 10-kilomentre mark to safeguard the movement of drivers.

But the South Sudan Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Deng Dau Deng said no such arrangements were made, stressing that, providing security along the route was the responsibility of the government of South Sudan.

“We have no new agreement on joint security escort with Uganda along the road. It is the entire responsibility of the government of South Sudan; it is patrolling and escorting these trucks that are coming to South Sudan,” he stressed.

Truck drivers from Kenya, Uganda and other East African countries went on a strike parking hundreds of trucks at the Elegu border point to protest the killings of colleagues by unknown gunmen along the Juba-Nimule highway last month.

Following the killing of two Kenyan drivers and torching of their vehicles on August 22, 2021, a joint force comprised of SSPDF, National Police Service and National Security Service were deployed to smoke out the criminals terrorizing the users of the country’s main highway.

But the East African drivers continued with their strike despite the assurances for their safety by the South Sudan Inspector General of Police, General MajakAkecMalokwho was directing the operation aimed at driving out the bandits along the road.

When asked about the efforts to convince the striking truckers to resume ferrying goods to the country to avert the looming shortage of supplies, the National Police Deputy SpokespersonJames DakKarlo said IGP MajakAkec was meeting ambassadors of Uganda and Kenya among others to address the looming crisis.

“Efforts are underway to resolve this issue, the IGP is meeting with the ambassadors of Kenya and Uganda through the foreign affairs ministry,” he said.