BORDER-Encroachment poses danger

By Yiep Joseph

The Governor of Central Equatoria Emmanuel Adil Anthony on Tuesday revealed a series of serious territorial encroachment from the neighboring countries of Uganda and the Republic of Congo which are immediate neighbors of the state.

This came after the governor had made a cross-border visit to Uganda early this month to find out amicable solutions to end increased territorial encroachment by the neighboring districts of Uganda.

In his inaugural speech during the swearing-in of the State Legislative Assembly, Adil pointed at territorial encroachment by Uganda and the Republic of Congo as one of the challenges and a threat to the state.

“Honorable speakers, honorable members externally we are confronted with serious territorial encroachments in the counties of KajoKeji, Morobo and Yei River from Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Adil said.

He outlined the three basic types of territorial encroachment facing the state that need to be handled.

“Dispute over boundaries is one of the serious challenges facing the state which are manifested in categories interstate, intrastate and encroachment from the neighboring countries, most of the counties in the state have issues over internal borders,” he said.

Adil further said that his government had worked hard to seek possible solutions for mitigating the conflict components within the state and with neighboring states.

“The typical cases are found between Juba and Terekeke counties over ownership of Mangala, the state has temporarily put Mangalla under the direct administration in the office of the state minister of local government and law enforcement to mitigate conflict component,” he said.

To reduce territorial encroachment, Adil went for cross border meeting with the neighboring districts bordering South Sudan.

“This month I made an effort to have a cross-border meeting once again with the Ugandan authorities in the neighboring districts in the West Nile region,” he said.

“In the town of Moyo we agreed to discourage communities from encroachment and conducted cross border security, free movement and improved cross border trade along the borders” he added.

“These high-level security meeting which was attended by the Resident District Commissioners of Adjumani, Arua KobokoMoyo and Yumbe in Uganda and County Commissioners of Kajokeji, Lainya, Morobo and Yei respectively” he expressed.

Adil added that these important meetings are aimed at boosting regional relations and improving mutual security.

He said that the meeting could help to improve, build and establish confidence involuntary return of the refugees from Arua and other parts of Uganda.

According to the media report on August 4, 2015, Authorities in Magwi County of Eastern Equatoria state said there was gunfire after the Ugandan army (UPDF) encroached on South Sudan’s border territory of Pajokpayam, chasing away South Sudanese citizens in Pogee area. Other related cases were also reported in some parts of the Equatoria region.