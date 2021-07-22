jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, July 22nd, 2021
Bor Town residents receive South Africa food donation

By Deng Ghai Deng

Residents of Bor Town, Jonglei State received food aid donated by South Africa Government through its Embassy in Juba, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) in the State said.

David Alier Pach, the Jonglei State Acting RRC Director told Juba Monitor that the food items donated were beans, salt and sorghum.

“Today we are distributing food items to residents. The beneficiaries are vulnerable groups and families who were affected by the 2020 floods in Bor Town,” Mr. Pach said.

Director Pach added thateach Block leader of the 5 Blocks in Bor Town received 21 sacks of sorghum, 21 sacks of beans and 5 packs of salt. He urged the Block leaders to ensure that the food goes to the right people.

Chief Deng Kur, the leader of Pakwau Block in Bor Townappreciated the Government of South Africa and the Government of South Sudan for the food donated.

“We the civilians are thankful and we appreciate the donation. This food will help our people especially the most vulnerable. And I still urge the Government to come with more support,” Kur said.

Another local leader, Malok Kuol who heads Malou Bock also appreciated RRC for the food donation saying that it was a gesture of solidarity.

“Ithinkwhatsomebody decides to give as an assistant by free will at the time of need shows that person is a true brother or friend. I am happy with the South African Government for helping their follow South Sudanese who are affected by floods,” Said Kuol.

