Bor Police launches crackdown on gangsters

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Police in Bor town of Jonglei State have started crack down on gangster groups commonly known as Niggas who are believed to be on the rise and causing public disturbance.

The move follows a fight that erupted last Sunday in parts of Bor town among the gang groups which went for several hours, according to the local official.

Major General Joseph Mayen Akoon, the Jonglei police commissioner told Juba Monitor that the gangs have been causing chaos and disturbances to public gatherings in Bor for the last one week.

According to Mayen, the police arrested 24 boys for their involvement in the fighting on Sunday.

Mayen confirmed that three boys including a woman were critically injured during the incident.

“Police managed to arrest 24 of them who were involved in the fighting. All of them are under detention pending investigations,” he said.

He added that after investigations, those found guilty would be arraigned before the court.

Awuok Ayuen, one of residents said that the security has relatively improved saying the major threat was those boys harassing and snatching people’s things within the State.

“Instead of going to school, and leave the fighting among themselves, they don’t want. We condemn this violence which was carried by niggas because it was not the first time for them to fight among themselves over useless things,” Ayuen said.

Last year, Police in Juba reported that they arrested 25 members of the gang groups in Juba commonly known Niggas group during Easter Festival.