Bor hospital received first essential drugs

By Jacob Bol Mayar

The Ministry of Health in Jonglei has received the consignment of medication from UNICEF after long crisis of medication deficiency in Bor State Hospital and the counties of Jonglei state.

the Director General at Bor State Hospital, Chuol Kueth Kulong said the Ministry have start receiving the consignment of essential drugs last week from UNICEF for Bor South and the essential drugs for other counties will be delivers directlyto the intended counties in order to ease the transportation of the medicine.

“since last Year in May we didn’t received any delivery of consignment of essential drugs from UNICEF and we have been discussing with UNICEF until last week the UNICEF has sent the shipment of essential drugs and those medication are now at Bor State Hospital which contains orals for the Public Care Centers and the Hospital and community kits for Public Unit Center (PCC) and today I have receive a call from UNICEF informing me that the consignment which was in Mombasa has arrive to the state”. Said Chuol

Chuol Kueth added that the reason why the medicine is delivery directly to the counties is because the UNICEF facilitating the transportation and shortage in the main hospital to keep the before the distribution to the counties and the most of the medical contains in the consignment are oral and the injection medicine aren’t part of consignment received by the Bor State Hospital and maybe the second consignment will contains the injection medicine.

On December last year, the Ministry of Health in Jonglei state had received the consignment of essential drugs from UNICEF and the aims of medication consignment is to fill the gaps and substance the hospital in the meantime and three months quarter consignment will be delivered in January this year but didn’t go through.