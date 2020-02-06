jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, February 7th, 2020
HomeNewsBoma State Youth Union leader arrested
News

Boma State Youth Union leader arrested

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By: Elia Joseph Loful

The Youth Union leader in Boma State has been arrested for allegedly writing letter to the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission demanding that 80 percent of the Jobs in the area be given to the local youth.

The Secretary for External Affairs Boma State Youth Union David Ngiro Yangkon claimed that he (Lotilar Gayen) was arrested on Monday by the security personnel on the directives of the State Governor David Yau Yau.

“He was arrested because he demanded for the employment of the local youth in Boma State from Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) who are operating in the state capital,” Ngiro told Juba Monitor in an exclusive interview.

According to Ngiro, the youth in the State agreed last year with the NGOs that 80 percent of the Jobs be given to the youth in the state but the agreement was not honored.

He raised the complaint of local youth employment because according to the laws of RRC, it is stipulated that 80 percent should go to local youth and the local community and 20 percent should go to foreigners.

Ngiro said the percentage requested by the locals never materialized prompting the Youth chairperson to raise the matter again.

“Recently we learned that 80 percent which was supposed to be given to the community has not been given. That is why the State Youth Chairman wrote letters to RRC coordinator in the State to call all the NGOs to review the employment agreement,” he added.

“The youth leader again this year took the letter to RRC office to tell all the organizations to look into the agreement again since they did not implement what we asked from them,” the secretary reiterated.

Ngiro claimed that most of the job advertisements and requirements were being done in Juba which is not right.

Attempts to reach State Governor through the phone was futile, however, Peter Ajak the State Coordinator confirmed the arrest of the Lotilar but declined to give information as to why he was detained.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

States, boundaries remain sticky issues, says monitoring body

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Martha David The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC) has said the states and boundaries remain the sticky issues jeopardizing the progress of the peace process. Thomason Fontain, the deputy Chief of Staff of Strategy for the R-JMEC said the implementation of the R-ARCSS depends on the parties to the agreement including President Salva Kiir and the designated First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar. He said in the agreement several issues have been agreed on to be resolved before the formation of the government. Fontain stressed that in...
error: Content is protected !!