Body of late Gen. James Loro arrives in Juba

By Bida Elly David

The body of the late retired General James Loro Cirisio who died at 83 in Sudan arrived at Juba International Airport (JIA) yesterday.

Central Equatoria State officials, family and mourners received the remains of the late Cirisio in a procession on Thursday morning.

Gen. Cirisio, a prominent Bari leader, passed on last Thursdayin the Sudanese capital Khartoum where he was based,after a short illness.

Andruga Mabe Saveriothe Central Equatoria State Minister of Information and Communication in an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday said: “The body arrived at the States House of Central Equatoria State Juba this morning and immediately accompanied with religious service. Cirisio’s body was accompanied by a number of officials from theState and National Government to the State Secretariat.”

Minister Mabe said his remains would be laid to rest in his ancestral home of Logo West inRejaf Payam, Juba County.

Late Loro had previously served as the chairman of the Transitional High Executive Council of Southern Sudanand Governor of Bahr el Jebel currently known as Central Equatoria State among other high profile positions.

He is survived by two wives and four children.