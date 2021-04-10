Body of late Archbishop Lukuduto arrive today

By Emelda Siama John

The casket of the retired the late Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Juba Paulino Lukudu Loro and dignitarieswill arrive today at 11:30 -12: 00 PM at Juba International Airport.

His Grace Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Juba Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla said that the arrival of thecasket in Juba will be today from Nairobi. andmourners’ will line-up the streets to join the procession atSaint Theresa Cathedral, Kator.

“The casket procession will be through Muduria, Malakia, Atlabra, Tambura Road to saint Theresa Cathedral with continuous prayers, the body rests in Saint Theresa cathedral with continuous prayers, the vigil mass in Saint Theresa cathedral by His Grace Michael Didi and the casket rests inside the cathedral with overnight vigil mass,” he said.

On Sunday, the casketwill continue to rest inside the cathedral with overnight vigil mass, as faithful pay their final respect.

Bishop Mulla said some of the leading faithful and dignitaries will arrive on Monday 12 and the requiem mass would be organized by His Eminence Gabriel Cardinal Zubeir Wako.

“Reading of the Biography after the sign of the cross, reading of the medical report, requiem mass continues, reading of letter of condolence,” he added.

The speech after communion prayer, family representative, Islamic Council Representative, Comboni Provincial Superior, Archbishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, President of SCBC, Papal Representative, Governor of Central Equatorial State and President Kiir will be at the burial.