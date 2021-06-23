Bodo-Bodariders warn against operation beyond curfew time.

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

The Adjumani resident district Commissioner Mr. Taban Data Peter has issued stringent warnings to all the motorcyclists and the private motorcyclists in all the settlements not to operate beyond 5pm.

This warning was made after 32 motorcycles of refugees were detained at Adjumani Central Police Station for defying the Presidential order on curfew.

Early this month, curfew was announced by the President of the republic of Uganda, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as one of the measures to prevent further spread of the Corona virus in the country but most of the locals especially the motorcyclists are continuously defying which prompted the security teams to be alert 24 hours.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Taban stressed that no vehicle and motor cycles would be allowed to move in all the settlements from 6pm.

“The refugees are becoming stubborn, I think we need to patrol every day in all the camps,’’ he said.

“Can you imagine they cannot even fear to pay 250,000 shillings as a fine,’’

He urged the camp commandants to always supervise the camps.

“Am urging the settlement leaders to supervise the camps,’’ he concluded.