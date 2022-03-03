jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, March 3rd, 2022
HomeNational NewsBoda-Boda riders urged to avoid risky roads
National NewsNews

Boda-Boda riders urged to avoid risky roads

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
The Commissioner of Yei-River County in Central Equatoria State

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The Commissioner of Yei-River County in Central Equatoria State has urged motorcycle riders commonly known as Boda-Boda to stop moving to risky areas.

The call came after reports that some Boda-Boda riders go missing after taking clients to far distances

Commissioner Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa advises the Boda-boda riders not to endanger their lives because of money.

He calls on the Boda-Boda riders to value their lives by avoiding getting money in a way that endangers life and taking one to death.

The local government leader urges the holdout groups like the National Salvation Front to cease their activities of waging war and join the government.

“Boda-Boda should avoid risky roads. If it is risky, please don’t endanger your life because of money. You can get money at any time but you cannot get your life. You better save your life and avoid money that takes you to death. The holdout group is the national salvation front, don’t see the reason why they are waging war, when this war that they are waging can be achieved by their participation in the government.

Commissioner Cyrus regrets that waging war will never change or improve a system but only destroys and kills life.

He believes that there are good leaders in the bush with good ideas that could help in the building of the nation.

The government official appeals to the NAS forces to join the government in order to improve the system and avoid fighting for self-interest.

“Waging war will never change a system; it is only destroying it. Waging war will never improve lives, it only kills and wastes their lives. We have some of them who are leaders who are being wasted in the bush; they are supposed to come and join us and bring their good ideas to improve our bad ideas if they think our ideas are bad. Some of us are just lured because we have leaders who say I can do it yet some of them are interested in self-interest and when achieved, some of the fighters in the bushes will not be recognized by their leaders,” He regrets.

The commissioner warns the Boda-Boda riders from doing illegal businesses that will lead to lose of lives but rather involve in businesses that are free from disturbances.

You Might Also Like

News

Inflation decreases as commodities gain value

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Bida Elly David Consumers yesterday said that the inconsistent market imbalance through price rise in the commodity market that affected their ability to meet their basic necessities has finally balanced This came during an interview with consumers regarding the latest market update on commodity prices in Kubri-Haboba and Juba Markets Last year, the National and state chambers of commerce held a series of evaluative meetings with foreign and domestic traders aimed to bring the market into an equilibrium level by decreasing the price of food and non-food items in...
News

Two Killed in Kit, Obama Village

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Ochan David Silvio  Two people including a young child were reported killed yesterday (2/3/2022) in the Kit area (also known as Obama village) in an act of revenge attacked by the cattle herders as tension expound in Magwi County. This unexpected raid took place during the daytime when people were busy with their day-to-day life Kenyi one of the deceased who hailed from the Bari community was shot dead while on his way from fishing. His other friend who was in his company was injured and he is now...
error: Content is protected !!