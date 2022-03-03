Boda-Boda riders urged to avoid risky roads

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The Commissioner of Yei-River County in Central Equatoria State has urged motorcycle riders commonly known as Boda-Boda to stop moving to risky areas.

The call came after reports that some Boda-Boda riders go missing after taking clients to far distances

Commissioner Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa advises the Boda-boda riders not to endanger their lives because of money.

He calls on the Boda-Boda riders to value their lives by avoiding getting money in a way that endangers life and taking one to death.

The local government leader urges the holdout groups like the National Salvation Front to cease their activities of waging war and join the government.

“Boda-Boda should avoid risky roads. If it is risky, please don’t endanger your life because of money. You can get money at any time but you cannot get your life. You better save your life and avoid money that takes you to death. The holdout group is the national salvation front, don’t see the reason why they are waging war, when this war that they are waging can be achieved by their participation in the government.

Commissioner Cyrus regrets that waging war will never change or improve a system but only destroys and kills life.

He believes that there are good leaders in the bush with good ideas that could help in the building of the nation.

The government official appeals to the NAS forces to join the government in order to improve the system and avoid fighting for self-interest.

“Waging war will never change a system; it is only destroying it. Waging war will never improve lives, it only kills and wastes their lives. We have some of them who are leaders who are being wasted in the bush; they are supposed to come and join us and bring their good ideas to improve our bad ideas if they think our ideas are bad. Some of us are just lured because we have leaders who say I can do it yet some of them are interested in self-interest and when achieved, some of the fighters in the bushes will not be recognized by their leaders,” He regrets.

The commissioner warns the Boda-Boda riders from doing illegal businesses that will lead to lose of lives but rather involve in businesses that are free from disturbances.