Boda-boda riders in Boroli accused police of harassment

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

Boda-boda cyclists in Boroli refugee camp in Uganda West Nileaccused police of harassing them as curfew takes shape.

This came after police officers were accused of beating and harassing Boda-boda riders at night in refugees’ camps.

Edema Patrick, the boda- boda chairman at Boroli(ii) appealed to the district officials and the security organs to increase the curfew hours especially for Boda-boda cyclists for the shake of school children who are returning back from school.

“I am appealing to the police officers to have manners, we care about our innocent children,” he said.

He also said some school children stayed out of the town if Boda-Boda riders were chased from the park, it made it difficult for them to reach their respective far destinations.

Edema said that school children have returned to the camps struggled to reach home and most of them spent a lot of money to reach their destinations byboda-boda.

He said innocent future leaders must be treated with care stressing that youth would mobilize for peaceful demonstration if their demands were not met for the sake of the innocent school children.

“I am appealing to the government of Uganda to consider our cry otherwise, we the refugees will go to the street.

Several phone calls to the refugee desk officer were not answered.

On Sunday, President Museveni allowed boda-bodas to operate up to 6:00 pm local time.

They were charged to carry only one passenger as one of the measures to prevent the spread of the second wave of corona virus in the country.