Boda-Boda raiders decry over increase of fuel price in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

Boda-Boda raiders in Yei-River County decry over the continued increase in fuel prices.

Over the weekend, fuel price has changed from 450 SSP per liter to 650 SSP which has severely affected the business.

Earlier, the county government-regulated price of fuel in the county which helped maintained the price of fuel until February and it started to hike again.

Emmanuel Duku, Chairperson of Yei Boda-Boda Association explained that most of the customers’ claimed being cheated by the boda-boda raiders in Yei.

He urged all Boda-Boda operators in Yei to register with the association to have exact statistics and stop defamation when accidents occur.

“Everything has changed, fuel has gone high at six hundred fifty South Sudanese pounds. It used to be at four hundred fifty pounds. As I talk, our customers are complaining that we are overcharging them. I want to request all those doing boda-boda to register with the association to know the number of riders who are doing the business to avoid some claims where if any accident happens, it is levied on the boda-boda riders even if it is done by none boda-boda riders,” the chairman explained.

Emmanuel Duku requested the raiders to only carry on their business around Yei Town to avoid the disappearance of boda-boda operators.

“Let us rotate within and around the town because the roads are not safe. Time will come whereby if you want to go to Maridi, Juba or any parts of the country by motorcycle you will be free without any disturbances,” He advised.

Meanwhile, Hillary Lokonga one of the boda-boda business operators in Yei testified that the business has been affected by the increase in fuel price.

Lokonga mentioned that payment of the bosses becomes a problem and motorbikes withdraw from riders.

He urged authorities to reduce taxation on fuel station dealers for businesses to run normally.

Last month, over 15 motorbikes were arrested, set ablaze by the County government claiming that NAS rebels were responsible and the raiders’ way about not known.

Earlier, 7 motorbikes were also arrested by unknown gunmen along Yei- Lasu Road.

Hillary stressed that most fuel station owners maximize profit by increasing prices.