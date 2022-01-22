Boda-boda given one week days’ ultimatum to complete registration

By Lodu William Odiya

The Central Equatoria State Ministry of Local government and Law Enforcement has announced seven days’ ultimatum to the Boda-Boda riders to complete their registration process.

The registration of the Boda-Boda members was aimed at restructuring the current administration of the Boda-Boda Association.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor, the State Minister of local government and law enforcement Moro Isaac Genesio said that the Ministry has given seven days ultimatum to the Boda-Boda riders to complete their registration, adding that their failure would lead to action by the law.

“We have already deployed some officers with them, they will bring for us the right information and we would be able to make the best decision. I was able to caution them that if they can’t make this then they will face it rough of course of the law”, he said.

He added that the committee has been working since then to look into the issues within the Boda-Boda association but they realized that there were many issues that were related to crimes involving motorists.

“It was necessary that the association is given time to do the registration to help the police crackdown crimes that involve the use of a motorcycle,” he added

Genesio further said that there was a protest due to the motorcycle which was confiscated by the association that led to the recent demonstration.

He revealed that he conducted a meeting with the committee and those who were involved in the demonstration to ensure that they have a joint committee instead of that particular administration that was involving the slow registration.

He further urged the association to stop the arrest and confiscation of motorcycles including abnormal charges.

“The charge that we are able to allow them during the registration is 300 SSP or less, for the purpose of those registering maybe to buy water. Anything more than that is illegal and it will allow us to stop them and even dismiss them from the association”, he added.