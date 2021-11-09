jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, November 9th, 2021
HomeNational NewsBoda-Boda directed not to carry pregnant women
National News

Boda-Boda directed not to carry pregnant women

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Jacob Bol Mayar

A traffic police authority in Jonglei State directed Boda-boda riders not to carry pregnant women in order to reduce the birth complication during the delivery.

The order came after traffic police in the capital Bor confiscated over 20 motorbikes without number plates.

Last month, Jonglei state traffic police issued an order banning children below age of 18 not to ride the commercial boda boda and to confiscate motorcycles without number plates.

Speaking to media yesterday,Samuel Belit Puot, the Traffic Police Director said that boda-boda riders should not carry pregnant women without the consent from the husband, the old aged people shouldn’t be carried because sometime they may not hold on to the riders.

“Motorbikes are not allowed to carry more than three people,that we as the traffic police are trying to regulate the traffic in the capital and law and regulation of traffic should be respected by all the boda-boda riders and all the motorbikes need to be registered in order to know who committed a crime.” Said Samuel

He added that the year is almost coming to an end so all the boda-boda riders need to renew their license.

“the boda-boda riders should not carry pregnant women and more than three people. In order toreduce overspeeding in the innertown to reduce the numbers of accidents”.he urged.

In the month of October more than three people lost their lives in motorcycle accidents and left others with bone fractures.

You Might Also Like

National NewsNews

SSFA vice president calls on government to bring peace through sports

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Cosmas. Charles Udwar, SSFA Vice president The vice president of South Sudan Football Association is appealing to the government of Yei River County to take sports as a tool to bring peace in the area. Speaking to media yesterday, Charles Udwar said that he believes that football brings peace and unity and urged the government to embark on supporting the clubs and the football association. “people of Yei need peace now and cites that supporting the football association will be immediate institution to be supported. I call...
National NewsNews

Security forces gun down notorious armed criminal in Lakes

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Police authorities in Lakes State confirmed that security forces killed notorious armed criminal where community decry over looting of properties along the main road and killed many people in Lakes State. On Sunday, police reported that security forces clashed with the notorious armed criminal identified as Panther Makurin Amet village of Aluak-luak Payam. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Police Spokesperson in Lakes State, Maj Elijah Mabor Makuac said that two people were reported dead including a most wanted notorious armed youth Panther Makur. He added that the...
National NewsNews

Authorities cautioned parents about explosive objects in Jonglei

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Deng Ghai Deng Authorities in Ayod County, Jonglei State urged parents to be cautious with explosive objects. On Wednesday last week, three children were reported dead and seven other people wounded after a grenade accidentally exploded in the area. James Chuol Jiek, the Ayod County commissioner, confirmed that at least three children were killed while seven others were critically injured after a grenade exploded in Wau Payam of Ayod County. “The grenade belonged to a police officer who was sitting with the children. The grenade exploded in his pocked...
error: Content is protected !!