Boda-Boda cyclists strike over heavy tariffs in Yei County

By Bida Elly David

Boda-Boda cyclists yesterday in Yei River County waived a strike over cumulative heavy taxes imposed on them by the County Revenue authorities.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, Lawrence Abugo, a Boda-boda rider in Yei said, the County Revenue Authority heavily imposed tariffs on operational licence and others.

The County Revenue Authority (CRA) has come with abnormal imposition of taxes towards Boda-Boda cyclists in Yei. He said that they were not pleased with the cumulative taxes that the revenue authority imposed on them. Abugo said that it was unfair because they worked in order to put food on the table for their families, educate their kids and provide healthcare for their family members. Above all, even those in authorities have families they carter for, he added.

Rumunu Guya, one of the cyclists pointed out that apart from the tariffs imposed on them by the County Revenue Authority, there were also rampant fines and charges imposed for having violating traffic laws.

Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa, the County commissioner of Yei commented that he was not aware about the strike that happened in the County towards the Boda-Boda riders.