Boat catches fire at Juba port

By Bullen Bala Alexander

Tones of commodities were burnt as huge fire flared-up at river port,East of Juba International Airport yesterday.

The boat that carried mixed goods including fuel caught fire at 11:00 in the morning in a place called HaiGabatin Juba.

Captain Abdulla Michael at the department of fire brigade Central Equatoria State said the incident happened while some people were trying to fill some empty drums with fuel.

“According to the information we gathered, there was empty drum that some people were trying to fill so that it could be taken to Bentiu, in the process of refilling, it blasted,” Cap. Michael told reporters at the scene.

He said the person that was in the boat escaped and they were yet to gather accurate information.

“We have not yet got the owner of the boat, and we could not be able to tell exactly the damages until we get them,” he added.

Cap. Michael promised to inform the public if they had full information about the items lost.

Another individual who spoke to Juba Monitor on condition of anonymity said he saw heavy goods including money burning in the boat.

“If you look in the boat, you can definitely see what burned was money because even the bundle remained like the way it was put there,” he said.

However, efforts to reach the owner of the boat were unsuccessful as they did not show up.

But according to some eyewitnesses, the boat carried mixed commodities, including fuel, gas and money.