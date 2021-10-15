BLUE-Sky out of reach as airfares hiked.

By William Madouk Garang

The sky is out of reach as both domestic and international flights are set to increase airfares due to an increment on navigational service fees.

This followed an agreement reached by government and private company to supervise and manage air traffic at Juba International Airport (JIA).

The hike comes as a result of high demand of landing fees, security,and passengers’ taxes, among others that the commercial airlines operating in the country should pay to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), according to aviation sources at the airport.

When contacted for comment, David SubekDada said, “For us we need immediate payment from the air operators as soon as possible for navigation services” meant to improve the safety of airspace, trainingair traffic controllers, and to improve network communication system in the country.

In a phone interview yesterday, Dada who is the Director General and CEO of Civil Aviation Authority further confirmed that the information was true and they were engaged with airline companies in discussion over the new development.

“That information is true, but if at all there will be an increment it’s something minor, it should not be exaggerated by airlines. This is due to just a normal procedures by Civil Aviation Authority in trying to improve our navigational service system. We have to charge every air operators something,” Dada said.

“The proposal is not just form our head they are in guidelines within the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requirements, there is a formula used to calculate this increment, “he added.

He asked the public not to panic and also advised the airlines operators not to overcharge especially on what they would later add onto passengers’ ticket.

He revealed that international flights had already started to pay navigational fees adding that it was only domestic airlines that werecomplaining.

“Some of them have already started their payment, the complains is only from the domestic but international air operators are well versed and they know this is within the jurisdiction of CAA to call for those navigational fees,” he explained.

In March 2021, South Sudan government signed a deal with airspace management company-Navpass, to set up ground infrastructure that will enhance air traffic and earn more revenue from navigation service.

The contract will enable the government to secure more revenues which it had previously not been able before using Navpass’s automated technology. When the skies is fully reclaimed it’s expected to generate tens of millions of dollars each year.

Navpass is an international airspace management specialist company which is currently operating in various African countries to implement ICAO and International Transport Association IATA guidelines to improve airspace.