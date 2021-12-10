BLAMES -Surround R-JMEC as peace implementation delays

By Yiep Joseph

Stakeholders to theRevitalized Peace Agreement placed blames on each other as implementation of security arrangements and other chapters of the agreement remained stalled.

The blames gamecame in whenthe Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity(RTGoNU) and the National Transitional Committee (NTC) failed to present their reports in the 20th R-JMEC meeting yesterday citing absent of the concerned persons.

While addressing the meeting, Maj. Gen Charles Tai Gituai (RTD), theInterim Chairperson, R-JMEC blamed the R-TGoNU and the NTC for failure to present their reports to the sitting.

“We are disappointed, it will be difficult to continue if the most critical institutions which are supposed to response to our meeting do not present their reports,” Gituai said.

However, Michael MakueiLueth, the Minister forInformation, Communication Technology and Postal Services who is also the Spokesperson for the government blamed R-JMEC for their failure to report to the government and the Assembly.

“As long as this is the end of the year report, I should also express my dissatisfaction that the R-JMEC has not been reporting to the government and the Legislature in accordance with the provisions of the agreement.We have not received any reports to the parliament regarding the process being made by the R-JMEC,” Makuei said.

Gituai further explained his disappointment concerning implementation of the security agreements.

“In reference to the security and the implementation of the Transitional Security Arrangement, it is disappointed to note that the redeployment of the Necessary Unified Forces (NUF) remains stalled. It is now over two months since the Presidency directed the deployment of three assessment teams to Training Centers in preparation for the graduation Phase 1 of the NUF,” he expressed.

“I am also disappointed to report that the critical issues of Unified Command Structure and Force ratios have not yet been Resolved, undermining the whole Transitional Security Arrangements process,” he added.

Makueistated that all the stockholders in the agreement were responsible for the delay in the implementation of the peace agreement.

“So we are all responsible for delay and I thought it is appropriate to saythis time because this is the last meeting for the year.But from next year we hope that we will all conform to the provision of the agreement,” he expressed.

AkuochAjangNyanhom, theChairperson of South Sudan Civil Society Alliance blamed R-JMEC and government for less effort inserted in the implementation of the peace agreement.

“I told you in the consultative meeting of the stakeholders that R-JMEC is just a forum for public Relation because people are not serious.The parties to the agreement have already obtained their position in the government they are satisfied, they are happy and they do not want to continue with the meetings,”Ajang said.

“Those who are in charge of this government are satisfied with their activities,they have privileges and they are not serious about issues concerning the people of South Sudan,”he added.

“I believe this R-JMEC is wasting our time, our money, and the lives of the people of South Sudan simply because the parties to the peace agreement are not serious and I want to say, look here all my colleagues are not present,” he complained.