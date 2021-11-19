Blame game between the Police, Army

By Lodu William Odiya

The blame game between the police and the army continued to intensified yesterday over the arrest of some defense officer who were allegedly found committing crime outside their command jurisdiction.

The South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS) had accused the South Sudan People Defense Forces (SSPDF) on Tuesday which SSPDF denied the allegation labeled on them by the police that they forcefully broke into a police station to rescue their colleagues who were arrested for committing an offense.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, the Defence Forces spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang said that the claim was not true and blamed the police for the arrest of their personnel who were missing from their facility.

“About three weeks ago, we had three personnel from ground forces who were arrested by police without notification. They have been missing for three weeks nobody knows their where about. What happened some of their colleagues went all over searching for them. They discovered them at the police station in Lologo then they were brought to ground forces,

On hearing that they had been taken by their colleagues, the police came with two vehicle mounted with some machine guns. They wanted to take them back to detention. They wanted to take them by force. They went and met with the military intelligence officers who were on duty and explained to them what had happened”, Lul added.

He added that the police did not follow the right procedure because the method was when a member of security forces was arrested police were required to notify the concerned unit.

However, efforts to reach the Deputy Police Spokesperson, Brigadier General James Dak Karlo werefutile.