BLACK, RED OR YELLOW, BLOOD COLOUR IS THE SAME

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

I was having a chat with a colleague Kidega Livingstone or “doctor” Kidega on the legislative assignment. He had been sent to cover by his boss, News Editor, our chat was actually centred on the parliamentarians and the insurance money they had just pocketed. Kidega told us that the parliament precinct and all the committee room were all empty. There was no single activity going on there yesterday. His effort to get even a single attention at the Freedom Hall which the legislators have been using proved futile too. He gave up and came back to the office dejected and almost without an opening for a story. Someone exclaimed and when we turned our attention to him, Charles Lotara was like talking aloud about something which had annoyed him seriously. His question was “why do the white just wish the black bad things.” He was reading from a post by the AFP which said and l quote.

“The coronavirus is spreading fast beyond its China birthplace but sub-Saharan Africa, one of the most vulnerable regions, has so far been almost spared – experts want to know why,” AFP.” To Charles this was too much and wondered why these people always intended or wanted bad things for the black man. It came to my mind immediately and remember what the President Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in South Africa, Julius Malema once said. l quote, “l don’t go out for movies at night because the movies played are acted by white people and l don’t understand how white people speak”. Another one was from the late Robert Mugabe who once said “a good white man is the one who is dead.” These are three black Africans speaking from different location and at different time. What is it that could make them feel this way about the white actions against the blacks? True, history can truly attest to the hatreds the black-man could be having against the white. One thing which normally consoles me is the fact that the creator who created man created man according to his image. You can be red, yellow, blue, black or whatever colour. Name it the blood remain red and nothing can change that. And when the judgment day comes, each and every one will stand to answer charges and convince the creator that he had been a good man or woman doing only good things. Death is everywhere and there is none which is specific for a certain colour or creed. These silly and uncalled for remarks are not doing anybody any good. For how long will the west look down upon Africa? They might have been on the know how before but rest assured they are no better than the many sons and daughters of the continent. It is unfortunate that one of the leading media outlets could go this far to insinuate an insinuation that touches on the well-being of other human beings, knowing very well that a natural disaster is not a creation of an individual or individuals.