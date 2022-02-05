BITTER-Pill to swallow, no nightspots

By Atimaku Joan

There will be no more night parties, music concerts, church-related trans night fellowship or ‘disco-organized public promotions’, held in Juba, Michael Lado Thomas Allah Jabu, the City Council’s mayor ordered on Thursday.

Mr Allah Jabu, temporarily suspended the night events saying they provided mushrooming ground for terror groups such as the violent teenage gangs known as ‘Niggers’ and ‘Toronto Boys’, a motorcycle-riding network of thugs notorious known for snatching bags and phones from people, among others and were used as a hide-out for those with criminal intentions including prostitution among others ills in the society.

The Mayor said the order was a measure to combat insecurity to lives and properties of residents in the city.

“I Michael Lado Thomas Allah-Jabu Mayor of Juba City Council, hereby issue this Local Order for the control and temporary suspension of all discos and DJ operations, Church-related trans-night fellowships by some unauthorized church institutions and all companies’ disorganized street promotional activities in Juba City Council,” read in part the order seen by Juba Monitor yesterday.

The mayor stated that all night fellowships and public disturbance activities were suspended for reasons of influencing improper, immoral disturbance and criminal behaviors among and within the larger sections of youths in the communities while company strategies for conducting open street promotion activities were suspended for reasons of surging cases of coronavirus as well as public disturbance and criminal activities related to robbery, theft, Toronto and niggers operations.

He said that the suspension for all the activities were indefinite until all the criminal activities were eliminated or reorganized with effect from Thursday.

Allah-Jabu stated that failure to adhere to the order would lead to punitive measures which would be used as provided by the Juba city council by-laws, penal code, criminal act and any other applicable law in the country.

He added that all city council block and quarter council authorities were mandated to ensure the implementation of the order in collaboration with state and national agencies.

The Mayor called on the Council of Churches, Ministry of the interior, ministry of Health, Ministry of Gender and social welfare among other relevant institutions to ensure the orderwas implemented.