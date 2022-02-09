Bishop’s case hearing enters third Day

By John Agok

The third Day of Bishop-Elect’s historic case hearing was attended yesterday by the representative of Papa Pope from Rome as an observer among jury.

Speaking to media after the court adjourned case to today for witnesses to testify on multiple count of charges against the suspect. The Apostolic Nuncio in Kenya and South Sudan Permanent observer to UNEP and UN-Habitat, H.E Archbishop Bert Van Megan told the media on how he observed the court proceeding.

“I am the representative of Holy Father of Kenya and South Sudan. What I observe in the Court is watching video of Bishop-elect testimony. We had watched while in Italy before and now it is time to seek for truth justice”, he said.

Nuncio has admitted that, as church they will follow the case closely since state has a responsibility to uphold justice.

“One thing is that, the state wanted to find justice over heinous crime committed and as Church always remain on side of reconciliation and forgiveness. But these are two different things altogether. I think the state has the responsibility to determine the matter”, he added.

He gave benefits of doubt to state judiciary on how to handle the case, revealing that, they as church will be monitoring closely. He did not specify when Bishop-elect comeback, saying it is not yet decided.

“We have put trust into judiciary of South Sudan and of course, me being the representative of Catholic Church will follow closely the case. The coming back of Bishop is yet to be decided”, he concluded.

Yesterday court session set a dramatic scene that caught jury attention and send them into a laughing mood, after judge challenged the counsel session of asking questions from the case investigator.

The third day hearing concluded with video played for Bishop-elect testimony on what happened to him on 26th, 04, 2021 in Rumbek Diocese of Catholic Church. The video played sent remorseful mood to the jury as Bishop-elect explained how he was attacked at night by describing one attacker as slander.

Carlassare was to be installed as a Bishop on May 23, 2021 in Rumbek Catholic Diocese. President Kiir Mayardit according to media reports said the shooting was disgraceful and called for an immediate investigation.

Fr. Christian Carlassare was allegedly shot on April 25th, 2021, after his appointment as bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Rumbek on March 8th, 2021 by Pope Francis. The post was vacant since 2011, after untimely death of Bishop Caesar Mazzolari, who collapsed and died at the celebration of the Holy Eucharist.