Bishop urges youth to desist from fighting

By Martin Manyiel Wugol in Kampala

Speaking to congregation during Sunday service at Omega Church on Sunday, the Episcopal Church of South Sudan in Uganda Bishop Peter Marial Agok appealed to youths in Lakes State to immediately desist from unnecessary fighting.

Bishop Agok got concerned in regard to recent unfortunate incident that happened in Rumbek East where youth fought among themselves over the weekendwhich led tothe lossof lives.

Bishop Agok who is a bishopMalek Diocese urged youth and their leaders to reconcile and leave conflict.

The same sentiment was echoed by Pastor Joseph Simbe of South Sudanese International Christian Fellowship Church in Uganda called on faithful to be agents of peace in societies.