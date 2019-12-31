Bishop Pio celebrates 50 years

By: Anna Nimiriano

The Auxiliary Bishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Juba Santo Laku Pio celebrated his birthday on 28th of this month. He said he was 50 years old on the above mentioned date. He continued to say that he did not deserve to be honored by having a birthday organized by the youth of Saint Theresa Cathedral Church. What he wants was to tell people that he has reached 50 years and he has already said it during the morning mass and thanked God for it, which was enough. He didn’t want people to organize big ceremony for him showing honour.

He said since he was born he didn’t organize birthday; this is for the first time he was experiencing. He thanked those who organized the ceremony and made it colorful. What he knows was that when he was born after three days his birthday was done by his parents on traditional way of Bari culture. Nothing was organized like annual ceremony to commemorate the date. Therefore, he is not used to happy birthday. He does not know how to behave when people were singing “happy birthday to you.”

Most of his life was in the church. He jointed seminary when he was 16 years old. Currently he is 50 years; it means Bishop Pio stayed in the church for 34 years. He doesn’t know family life, even not attending happy birthdays of children in the areas or for his relatives and friends. If he is to organize, there would be many people to attend. It may require big space than Centenary House where the ceremony was conducted. For the reasons that he has many families in South Sudan, some are in Yambio, Terekeka, Nimule and other areas within South Sudan. It is not his families but the families of God.

I think there are many people like Bishop Pio who are not used to organizing happy birthday every year. The other challenges with some parents were that if you have many children, especially polygamy families how are they going to organize happy birthday for their children including them. During those years, the issue of organizing happy birthday was not there.

People considered it a culture of white or foreign people which is normal for them. It started a long time ago, is going from one generation to another. Several people adapted the foreign culture, especially those who grew abroad, and those who watch movies of different cultures. They apply new technology of current generation. For children of nowadays, if their birthday was not conducted, they would disturb their parents every year, because they are seeing from other children’s families. Once you started, you cannot stop organizing it every year. I wish happy New Year to Bishop Pio and may God prolong his life.