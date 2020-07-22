Bishop Mulla survives car accident

By Martin Manyiel

Bishop Finisher Mulla of South Sudan Interdenominational Christian Ministry based in Uganda has survived an accident when the car he was traveling in knocked by a truck.

According to the eyewitnesses the truck with registration number of UBB 211K knocked the Bishop’s car after losing control.

The car is being detained at Namasuba Police station Entebbe road awaiting for the case to be addressed by the police

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone Bishop Finisher Mulla described the accident as blessing from God as he was not expecting to survive the accident without God’s protection.

He said although the devils do exist but Lord God often reveals His glory and power to his children day and night.

Bishop Mulla said the car followed him from his resident in the morning and that truck was at 180 KM/hour when it knocked his car.

The cleric praised God for protection as He protected him from any injury.