Bishop-elect‘s case awaits final judgment

By John Agok

The historic case of the Bishop-elect shooting is set for the final verdict to be announced in Juba High Court.

Both prosecutors lawyers and defend lawyers unanimously agreed to present the final submission of documents to Judge Alexander Subek for final study on 25th March.

During the closing of the case study yesterday after witnesses finally testified in defense of the first and fourth accuse, Justice Subek declared that the court will receive the final submission of documents from both legal counsels and will announce the final day for judgment.

Defend lawyers of accused people asked the Court to close the case hearing as they do not have more witnesses to testify anymore. This happened after Matur Akot the 35 years young man who served in the Catholic Diocese of Rumbek as youth representative defend Fr. John Mathiang Macol as innocent and has nothing to do with youth politics in the Church.

However, Adhieu Bol 23 year woman defended her husband too as innocent, Mr. Samuel Maker the fourth accused.

Judge Subek permitted Fr. Andrea Osman and other faithful from the Catholic Diocese of Rumbek to attend the consecration of Bishop-elect in Rumbek on 25th March.

Judge Subek last time freed two suspects reducing the number of six accused to four now.

The Bishop-elect for South Sudan’s Rumbek Diocese who survived an assassination attempt in April is envisioning the revival of the trauma healing center that provided psycho-social assistance to pastoral agents including members of the Clergy and women and men Religious in the East-Central African nation.

In a “Christmas message” published by the Comboni Missionaries, Mons. Christian Carlassare who has been recuperating from the injuries he sustained in the April 26 shooting acknowledges that he has received immense support from various people of goodwill.

The member of the Comboni Missionaries notes that the revival of the Healing of the Healer (HTH) program of the Sudan Catholic Bishops’ Conference (SCBC) that the Catholic Diocese of Rumbek (DOR) was hosting would benefit other people who have undergone experiences similar to his.

“In light of what has happened to me, I think it is important for the Diocese of Rumbek to give new life to the trauma healing center promoted in the past by our Bishop Caesar Mazzolari,” Mons. Carlassare says in reference to the Catholic Bishop he is expected to succeed who died in July 2011.

The Bishop-elect who turned 44 on October 1st explained the need for the trauma healing initiative in South Sudan that descended into civil war in 2013 saying, “In a context of conflict, all people bear the wounds of a culture or environment that perpetuates violence through the law in which it is the strongest who survive at the expense of the weakest.”