Bishop-elect’s case adjourned

BY John Agok

The four defense lawyers of six suspects led by legal counsel Adv. Malith Mading yesterday requested the Court to adjourn the case, claiming he is ill and couldn’t continue with last witness session after three witnesses already testified.

The Judge Alexander Subek granted the request and adjourned the case hearing to 18th February. The third witness Mr. Abednego Marol testified during the cross-examination session.

“I heard the shouting sound calling for help, “Abuna! Abuna! Abuna! I came out my room crying also, and I saw attackers, one tall attacker jumped over the fence and the first one was running fast, I couldn’t identify well. I tried to throw stone after him, but they left already. I went to the scene of incident and I found Bishop-elect lying on the floor groaning with bleeding wound. I found Fr. Andrea Osman and later on came Fr. Luka Dor and we took Bishop to Hospital”, he explained.

“Aftersome minutes, I received a call from Samuel Maker asking me, whether I saw a fallen phone at the crime scene. After two minutes in the same line, another call from voice of LaatAgok asking a fallen phone and I said no”.

However, in the previous second hearing, Advocate Malith Mading the defense lawyer requested for the right of accused to speak in English or seek translation under the article 203 and was granted by the judge. Prosecutor read out statements recorded during the preliminary investigation from each of the six suspects.

The defense lawyers also called on the Court to speed up the trail in free and fair justice, claiming their clients have been in custody for long and even asked for one person who is ill for rightful and meaningful treatment.

Historic case hearing is being attended by jury comprising of eleven lawyers, including the presiding judge, members of the family of the suspects and church clergy all present.

Five prosecutors from the government presenting evidences and four defending lawyers of the suspects argued the case before the Judge Alexandra Subek at Juba High Court.