Bishop-elect for the Diocese of Rumbek arrives Juba

By John Agok

The long-awaited Bishop for ten years down the line by the faithful in the Diocese of Rumbekarrived in Juba on Saturday from Malakal.

His lordship Bishop-elect Christian Carlassarelanded in Juba in a bid to prepare for installation ceremony at the early date in Rumbek.

Bishop Carlassare was appointed on the 8th of March 2021 by his Holiness Pope Francis as the fourth Bishop for Diocese of Rumbek to succeed late Bishop Monsignor Caesar Mozzalari who died on 6th July 2011 after his first appointment to serve people of Rumbek as the apostolic Administrator by Pope John Paul 11.

He was first ordained in 2005 by Diocese of Malakal and served as vicar General till his appointment was announced bythe Vatican early this year.

While Speaking to Media upon his arrival at Juba International Airport (JIA) Fr. Luka Dor the priest in the Diocese of Rumbek (DOR) warmly welcomed the Bishop elect and thanked the Holy Father for appointing a humble person in the name of His Lordship Bishop elect Christian Carlassare after waiting for ten years without Bishop in the Diocese of Rumbek.

He also urged the faithful to embrace unity by supporting the newelect Bishop in delivering church services to community.

Bishop of Malakal Diocese, His lordship Stephen Nyotho who accompanied Bishopelect all the way from Malakal,appreciated the Vatican for trust bestowed upon his Lordship Bishopelect for DOR.

“Lord has chosen him when he was serving people of Malakal since 2005 and now, we wish him well as he is going to serve our faithful in the Diocese of Rumbek,” Nyotho said.

His lordship Nyotho revealed that, People of Malakal will miss the good services of his Lordship Christian Carlassare as he dedicated himself for serving God’s people.

Meanwhile, Agok Mayiek Riak on spoke on behalf of Youth and Intellectual in the Diocese of Rumbek extended his votes of thanks to both Vatican and facilitation from Nuncio and also people of Malakal by choosing the humble man of God to finally serve people in the Diocese of Rumbek after waiting for ten years down the line.

“Our lordship we welcomed you in the very difficult time that we need service in the Diocese of Rumbek and we are very receptive and delighted to have you in fulfilling the footstep of Late Bishop Mozzolari. We the youth and intellectuals will be behind you in carrying forward activities of the church”, he said.

He also pledged the support of young Christians in playing a pivotal role in the Unity of the Diocese of Rumbek.

“In deed, we waited for ten years down the line and now we finally have you as the forth Bishop in the Diocese of Rumbek. We are very glad and we will give you absolute support as the youth and intellectuals in DOR”, he added.

His lordship Bishop-elect Christian Carlassare for the D.O.R said it is the lord planned to have him elect as the Bishop for the people of Rumbek.

“I am not the Bishop alone without you faithful and the lord call me and I answered it with strong “yes”. I am grateful to the Pope and to you people of Rumbek, because you have a great history to tell and I will join you in the journey and continue the very mission Late Bishop Mazzolari left behind”, he explained.

His lordship Carlassare sent message of unity in all Dioceses and especially the Diocese of Malakal who taught him on how to serve the church.

“Iam particularly thankful to the people of Malakal Dioceses for teaching me good lessons and they told me with willing hearts to come and serve people in the Diocese of Rumbek in the same spirit of Christhood”, he concluded.