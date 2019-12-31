jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, January 3rd, 2020
Bishop calls on parent to train children Godly

By: Kitab A Unango

The Bishop of Tombura-Yambio Diocese in his Christmas message called on parents to bring up children in a Godly manner so as to sustain peace in the country.

Bishop Edwardo Hiboro Kussala said children who are gift from God were given to people for purpose saying they are backbone of the country.

“I encourage the faithful to nurture and bring up children in Godly way because children are gift from God and they are given to each one for a purpose,” Hiboro said.

Speaking during the celebration in Yambio Diocese, Hiboro stressed that parents receive double blessings for bringing their children to the Church.

“Christ Jesus talked of the kingdom belongs to children that we should let them come to the Lord and parents who brings children in Godly way received double blessings from the father in heaven,” he said.

He added when they grow, “God uses them to do his will and rewards go to those who supported the child while growing.”

