Bishop calls on Christians to share God’s love

By: Kitab A Unango

The Archbishop of Tombura-Yambio Diocese, his lordship Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala has called on Christians to share God’s love with those affected by war in the country.

Kossala made the call during the Diocesan Synod, the first of its kind in South Sudan, organized by the Diocese of Tombura-Yambio to reach out to and encourage groups in the Diocese who are on the periphery of the church, especially victims of war last week.

“It is more than evident that inner renewal requires a profound change of mind and heart, and personal spiritual growth must be rooted in the Eucharist (especially through participation in the Sunday Mass) as well as devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. We must also embrace the teachings of the Church, engaging in the life of the parish and in works of mercy”, Bishop Kossala said.

“In all the deliberations the need for the diocese to continue listening to the Good News of God’s mercy, which abounds even in the midst of so much suffering surrounding the people of South Sudan emerged. South Sudan is a place of dramatic and worrying suffering. All the members of the Catholic diocese of Tombura-Yambio are called to joyfully share our love for God and for the Church towards all those we meet,” he added.

Kossala called on the Christians to support the church, be the disciples of Jesus Christ and take the good news, as commanded by God, to all South Sudanese.

“God almighty is always alive, guide and continually support your pilgrim Church, which you have established as the universal sacrament of salvation”: this is how the ‘Prayer for the diocesan Synod begins’, which all the faithful prayed for almost three years while we were preparing for this very important event, the first in the history of our Country”.

“As a pilgrim Church, we are not a static reality but are on a continuous journey through history, towards that ultimate and marvelous end which is the Kingdom of Heaven, following Jesus’ invitation to ‘go and make disciples of all nations.’