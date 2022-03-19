BISHOP-Back ready for ordination

By William Madouk Garang

The designated bishop for the Catholic Dioceses of Rumbek (DoR), Rev. Christian Carlassare who was shot in a gruesome attack at his residence arrived in Juba ahead of his ordination in March in Rumbek.

Rev. Carlassare was appointed by Pope Francis as the bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Rumbek which has been vacant for almost a decade since the sudden death of Bishop Cesare Mazzolari in 2011.

His ordination was originally slated to be in May 2021to head Rumbek dioceses but before his episcopal ordination, he was shot on both legs by gunmen in April and he was airlifted to Nairobi before later relocated to his native country Italy.

After waves of controversies that ended in court, the Holy Seeresolved that a Comboni Missionary, Carlassare, 44 years, will be consecrated a bishop of Rumbek on March 25, the Catholic feast of the Annunciation in the Cathedral of Rumbek.

Speaking to the media at the airport, Rev. Carlassare said he is grateful to God, churches, and all bishops as well as the government of this country, adding that he was happy to be installed as a brother in South Sudan.

“I am really grateful to be back today after almost one year that I was out. My gratitude to God first of all, to this country, the universal church in Rome, and the local church in South Sudan with all the bishops of this country and all the people that are Christians and believe in the church and wish peace, that your welcoming today is a great joy,” Rev. Carlassare said.

“I am grateful to the local government of Lakes State and national government for the common effort with the church to make this day possible. I am really happy to be adopted by this country to be a brother to everyone, to exclude no one but to serve everyone. This community has welcomed me and made me a brother, “he added.

Bishop-elect Carlassare, who is a Comboni missionary, has been ministering in South Sudan since 2005 and was named vicar general of the diocese of Malakal in 2020.

Before his return to the country for nearly a year after being shot at, Rev. Carlassare had a meeting with Pope Francis on Wednesday, who blessed and encouraged him to be brave.

“The pope just told me not to be afraid because the Lord provides, and then he gave me his blessing,” Carlassare told news agency of the Italian bishops’ conference earlier.