Sunday, March 20th, 2022
News

BISHOP-Back ready for ordination

Rev. Christian Carlassare, Bishop-elect for Rumbek Diocese at Juba International Airport

By William Madouk Garang

The designated bishop for the Catholic Dioceses of Rumbek (DoR), Rev. Christian Carlassare who was shot in a gruesome attack at his residence arrived in Juba ahead of his ordination in March in Rumbek.

Rev. Carlassare was appointed by Pope Francis as the bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Rumbek which has been vacant for almost a decade since the sudden death of Bishop Cesare Mazzolari in 2011.

His ordination was originally slated to be in May 2021to head Rumbek dioceses but before his episcopal ordination, he was shot on both legs by gunmen in April and he was airlifted to Nairobi before later relocated to his native country Italy. 

After waves of controversies that ended in court, the Holy Seeresolved that a Comboni Missionary, Carlassare, 44 years, will be consecrated a bishop of Rumbek on March 25, the Catholic feast of the Annunciation in the Cathedral of Rumbek.

Speaking to the media at the airport, Rev. Carlassare said he is grateful to God, churches, and all bishops as well as the government of this country, adding that he was happy to be installed as a brother in South Sudan.

“I am really grateful to be back today after almost one year that I was out. My gratitude to God first of all, to this country, the universal church in Rome, and the local church in South Sudan with all the bishops of this country and all the people that are Christians and believe in the church and wish peace, that your welcoming today is a great joy,” Rev. Carlassare said.

“I am grateful to the local government of Lakes State and national government for the common effort with the church to make this day possible. I am really happy to be adopted by this country to be a brother to everyone, to exclude no one but to serve everyone. This community has welcomed me and made me a brother, “he added.

Bishop-elect Carlassare, who is a Comboni missionary, has been ministering in South Sudan since 2005 and was named vicar general of the diocese of Malakal in 2020.

Before his return to the country for nearly a year after being shot at, Rev. Carlassare had a meeting with Pope Francis on Wednesday, who blessed and encouraged him to be brave.

“The pope just told me not to be afraid because the Lord provides, and then he gave me his blessing,” Carlassare told news agency of the Italian bishops’ conference earlier.

News

Over 5,000 households receive cash transfer in Yei

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Cosmas At least (5,579)Five thousand five hundred and seventy-nine households received cash transfers from the United Nations Office for Project Services in Yei. The project targets vulnerable people on unconditional cash direct income support, UNOPS team leader in Yei, Mawa Alex, explains that the main objective of the South Sudan safety net project is to provide temporary income opportunities to vulnerable households. He added that Yei has been chosen as of the 2016 conflict which implicated suffering, displacement of people, and limited access to farmlands. The official...
News

Pochalla County gripped by insecurity following deadly raids

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James Atem Kuir Inhabitants of Pochalla County in Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) are living in fear following a series of attacks allegedly by gunmen from neighboring Pibor  County, area MP said. Charles Wello Onyony, a national legislator representing the county bordering Ethiopia in the Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA), said gunmen from the Murle community abducted 11 children, killed 10 people and raided 275 herds of cattle in several params between December last year and March this year. "According to the consistent ambushes and attacks carried out...
News

Police warn drivers over high speeding

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Cosmas The police inspector in Yei River County of Central Equatoria State warned drivers and motorbike riders to avoid overspeeding on the highways in order to curb issues of rampant accidents. Last week, the car belonging to ARC Company overturned and killed one person due to high speeding along the high way. Brigadier Sabino Dominic Tobo advises drivers to reduce high speed because of Juba-Yei-Kaya road construction which is ongoing to avoid accidents. He mentions that road construction is to ease the movement of the public in...
