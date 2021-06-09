BILPAM-Shootout leaves two injured

By James AtemKuir

A senior South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF)officer, Lt. Gen. Peter Dor Manjur Gatluak and his bodyguard yesterday sustained wounds after exchanging gun fire at the arm headquarters.

SSPDF spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang in an interview with Juba Monitor confirmed that Lt.Gen. Dor who is the army Inspector General engaged in a shootout with one of his bodyguards resulting in the wounding of both menin the morning.

“There was a shootout at around 8:30 amat the office of the SSPDF Inspector General Lt. General Peter DorManjur. The shootout was basically between him and his bodyguard, they had opened fire at each other.Both of them were injured,” he said.

Gen. Koangsaid the guard, 2nd Lt. Galuak Riek had been shot in the abdomen while the general hadhis mouth injured butstressed thattheinjuries were not life-threatening.

“His bodyguard was shot in the abdomen according to what I was told, and the general was injured near his mouth.Their injuries are not life-threatening though, both of them are receiving,” the SSPDF spokesperson said, adding that cause of the shootout was not known.