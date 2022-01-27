Bentiu youth condemn the rampant arrest by Army in IDP camps

By Fatuma Asha Ali

The leadership of the youth forum has condemned the rampant arrest and child adaption by army forces in IDP camps

According to press release that was availed to Juba monitor yesterday, the chairperson of the youth forum Kalany Bollies Kueth strongly urged all the youths, community leadership, Humanitarian partners, communities themselves to take their time in reporting any case pertaining raised concern by the youths to the center for more documentation and follow-up.

‘’We call upon the legal authorities to take precautions in stopping the concern by the youths in the IDP camp since it is the ongoing process now for a couple of weeks, we also call upon the peace mediators, media houses to explore it out to the authorities concern to be aware of the evil practice exerted on the communities living in IDP camp Bentiu‘

‘Pupils, students are being taken out to unknown locations without the notice of their parents.

‘’We are ready for any concern and issues affecting peace and unity in the IDP camp and must be raised to the concern authorities without compromise’’ Bollies cited

‘’Youth forum comprises of thirty-two groups and it establishments was in 2016,to advocate on the issues facing youth in the IDP camp, therefore, as we continue receiving the complaints from various groups pertaining the rampant arrest and adaption of school pupils who are supposed to be concentrating by now at their various studies in the IDP, it is noted as a major threat since most of the students are undergoing through difficult moments and others gone missing due to the same reasons