Bentiu Radio resumes after nine- years of closure

By Mabor Riak Magok

Bentiu radio 99:0 frequency mode (FM) of Unity State back on air after a nine-year shutdown since conflicts broke out in 2013.

Bentiu Radio 99.0 F.M was founded in 2008 and focused on airing content around the Revitalized Peace Agreement in Unity State.It broadcasts on both F.M and MW frequencies and only went off air by the January 2014 conflict in South Sudan. Bentiu, the state’s capital that hosts the station, was severely affected by the conflict.

Deng MuonLiah, the Director-General for the State Ministry of Information said he appreciates the role played in the ongoing peace process in the country. Bentiu 99.0 FM resumed broadcast on 26, February last month and it would be on air on 558 KHz short wave channel.

“State Ministry was given a cable by greater pioneer (GPOC) Oil Company in Unity State oil field that connects the radio with the main hospital to have constant power for 24 hours. The power that runs the radio station is now connected from Bentiu Teaching Hospital and it works from morning at 6:00 Am to 1:00 PM and it resumes working from 2:00 PM to 11:00 PM but it doesn’t work on weekends because Bentiu teaching hospital does not work during weekends and this is the only challenge,”

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the state government in information sharing to expedite development planning.

“This will help the citizens and the state government to disseminate the peace agreement and the constitutional making process in Unity State”. He said

He said the Ministry is doing everything it can with support from partners to make sure the radio station does not go off again. Bentiu Radio is the only State government-owned station in the region.

He said the Human resources especially staff need capacity-building support from the partners and their number is less than 10 staff although there is a need to increase their number due to so many departments.

However, Nyibuor Simon Manyang, a listener of Bentiu 99.0 FM said that she loves peace messages, cultural songs, and more things that bring people together in Unity State.

“My message to people of South Sudan is that we are very happy to have our radio resuming broadcasting since 26, February,last month during opening and my message is that we need to maintain peace because we are one people and we have to stay together as one people.

Peter Gaitek , a secondary and primary schools teacher in Unity State said that so what we like from Bentiu radio 99.9 FM is that we benefit from getting information from different sources both positive and negative information.

“It keeps us aware to protect ourselves from negative issues that are happening in Unity State and also it promotes many different things especially cultures, football, unity and peace, and education program. All these things are promoted by 99.9 FM,” He said.

Riek Yuaniswaiuw, a Unity State Youth Union Advisor said, as a listener of Bentiu radio FM; we are very thankful to the state government and the director-general of state ministry of information and communication Deng MuonLiah , state minister of information and governor for having resumed broadcast of 99.0 FM and they have actually done every good thing because now we are able to hear the update Radio about COVID 19 and we also hear about things regarding the initiative of peace.

He said, as the Youth of Unity State we are very happy with the opening of the Radio because it has been locked down since 2013 crisis and we were not having access of hearing from Radio but we were hearing from Radio Miraya and some other Radios in South Sudan.

He said, the Bentiu radio FM has now become the second Radio to Kondial FM in Unity State. Unity State had two radio stations before December 2013, including the Naath F.M [88.0] in Leer County operated by Internews and Bentiu Radio 99.0.

Currently Kondial 97.2 F.M, established by Internews as a humanitarian information service Centre and the Radio Farmer are currently the other surviving privately owned radio stations in the State.