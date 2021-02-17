Bentiu FM back on air after 5 years black out

By Chany Ninrew

The government owned radio service Bentiu FM of Unity State is reportedly back on air after it was forced to close 6 years ago when conflict intensified in the area.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Director General Chuol Samuel in the state Ministry of Information confirmed that the radio has been refurbished and is now operational.

“The radio has been off air since the crisis because of the challenges that were facing us but we have now managed to fix it and we hope that it will continue operating without any problem,” said Chuol.

According to Director Chuol, the station has the capacity to reach to the farthest corners of Bentiu like Panyijiar and can also cover the whole of Upper Nile region.

The official acknowledges the challenges that had faced the state as a result of media blackout, and when it is faced with the crisis of a global pandemic and the conflict.

“The state need the media very much in these crisis of Covid-19, conflicts and floods because the radio was meant to educate the community on Coronavirus and to also sensitize them about the issues affecting them in their daily lives, you know these are the roles played by the radio and the community missed the radio in their lives, now they are all happy to have their radio back on air,” he said.

Until then, Unity State had been suffering and faces challenges brought about by media absence at the time of conflict and the Coronavirus pandemic.

The entire state had no functional radio station and a week telecommunication networks.